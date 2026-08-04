Serious injuries reported after crash involving electric scooter, garbage truck

LOGAN COUNTY — Serious injuries were reported after a man riding an electric scooter hit a garbage truck in Logan County on Monday.

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The crash happened at the intersection of West Columbus Avenue and Garfield Avenue in Bellefontaine, according to a spokesperson with the Bellefontaine Police Department.

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The spokesperson said it appears that the scooter failed to stop at the intersection and slid into the garbage truck.

The man riding the scooter was flown to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The exact cause of this crash remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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