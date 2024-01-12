‘He was a baby, a young man;’ Stunned witness recounts seeing deadly shooting near elementary school

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead near a Dayton elementary school on Friday.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in a parking lot across the street from Roosevelt Elementary School.

When police got to the scene, they found one person dead. Police only identified the victim as a male on Friday, noting they were unsure of his age.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke to a woman who was sitting in her car, enjoying her lunch when she saw the shooting happen.

“He was bleeding. His head was in a whole puddle of blood,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

She saw a group of four to five males run up to a van that was already parked near her.

“They all pulled out guns, they start shooting. It looked like the driver may have been shooting back,” she recalled.

There wasn’t an altercation in the moments before the shooting, which the witness said was over in less than two minutes.

Once she heard shots, she immediately drove out of the parking lot.

“They were looking back at me and I’m trying to get out the way again because I knew they still had guns,” she said.

That’s when the van and any of the people she saw left. She then came back to help the victim, who she believed was one of the people who initially ran up to the van.

“He was a baby, a young man laying in the parking lot, shot in the head,” she said.

Dayton police have only identified the victim as a male and said his age was currently unknown.

The woman was then stuck in her car near the victim inside a ring of caution tape as police collected evidence around her.

“It just, it was scary,” she said.

To her, it was shocking that this happened right in the middle of the day, across the street from children as young as four years old.

“These young people, they just don’t have no value for life. Don’t care if they live or die to just shoot somebody like that,” she said.

Police are still searching for any people involved in the shooting.





