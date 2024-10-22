Hazmat response reported near Cargill Corn Milling

DAYTON — Hazmat crews were called to an address near Cargill Corn Milling Monday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Fire Department Hazmat crews were called to the 5000 block of Wagner Ford Road at 4:13 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos from the scene show two Dayton Regional Hazmat Response teams.

Information on why crews were called to this area was not immediately available.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Dayton Fire Department for more information on this response.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



