Hazmat crews responding after semi truck drives off I-75 bridge, into creek; Interstate shut down

MORAINE — UPDATE @ 3:00 a.m.:

A Moraine Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed that the Ohio EPA has responded to the scene.

The interstate remains closed in both directions at this time.

INITIAL REPORT:

Hazmat crews responded after a semi truck drove off a bridge on Interstate-75 Northbound and into a creek in Moraine early Monday morning.

Around 12:35 a.m., crews were dispatched to I-75 northbound near East Dixie Drive on reports of a Semi that had gone over the bridge and into a creek.

Details on any possible injuries were not immediately available.

Details on any possible injuries were not immediately available.

Hazmat crews are responding due to a possible diesel leak, according to the dispatcher.

I-75 is closed in both directions beyond Central Ave/South Dixie Highway to Dryden Road while crews try to get the semi out of the water. Drivers are directed to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story; we will continue to update.

