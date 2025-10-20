‘I had to hide in the bushes;’ Neighbors shocked after stabbing, assault near apartment complex

HARRISTON TWP. — Neighbors are in shock after a stabbing and assault near their apartment complex in Montgomery County.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, a man said that he saw another person swinging a machete early Sunday morning.

Medics transported three people to a local hospital. Two had stab wounds.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of Northcutt Place on reports of an assault.

Dayshaun Elijah told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that he was returning home from work when all this happened.

Elijah said he’s lived in this area for over two years.

“I’ve seen shootings, stabbings. I’ve seen everything here,” he told Patterson.

“Are you ever like, scared or nervous coming home around that time of night?” Malik asked him.

“Yeah, most definitely. I most definitely am,” answered Elijah.

In 911 calls obtained by News Center 7, several people were panicking.

“I had to hide in the bushes until the cops came,” a caller said. “This is why I’m calling the police, because I don’t know my cousin’s okay.”

Elijah said that people started running to the stabbing victims after the suspect left.

“Everybody started running down there to the two people who got stabbed.”

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit were called to the scene and continue to investigate.

