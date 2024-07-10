Hazmat crews called to Holiday Inn Express in Dayton

DAYTON — Hazmat crews responded to a Dayton hotel Tuesday night.

Around 11:20 p.m. Dayton hazmat and fire crews were called to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites on Edwin C. Moses, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Further information about why crews were called of if anyone was hurt was not available.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that crews on the scene reported a smell of chlorine or pool-cleaning chemicals.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.









