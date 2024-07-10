3-year-old dead after crash in Greene County

XENIA TOWNSHIP — A 3-year-old is dead after a crash in Greene County Tuesday.

Around 7:30 p.m. Greene County deputies were called to the 200 block of North Bickett Road for reports of a crash.

When deputies arrived on the scene they learned a 3-year-old had been seriously injured, according to Sgt. Jeremy Wygladalski with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to Wygladalski.

Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.

Further information was not available.

The crash remains under investigation by Greene County Sheriff’s Office, more information is expected to be released Wednesday.

