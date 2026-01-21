Have you seen this man? Deputies looking for man wanted on domestic violence charge

BUTLER COUNTY — Have you seen this man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted on a domestic violence charge.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office shared on social media that they are looking for 48-year-old Logan Henson.

Henson is wanted on a fourth-degree felony Domestic Violence charge.

He is six feet tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Henson’s last known addresses are 3656 Millville Shandon Road in Hamilton and 7355 Stillwell Beckett Road in Oxford.

The sheriff’s office says not to approach Henson if he is spotted. They ask that anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts either contact 911 or 513-785-1278.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group