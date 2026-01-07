Have you seen him? Area deputies searching for man with active felony warrants

BUTLER COUNTY — Have you seen this man?

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for multiple trafficking related felonies.

Deputies are looking for 43-year-old Phillip Neal, who is wanted for the following charges:

Aggravated Trafficking (3rd degree Felony)

Trafficking (5th degree Felony)

Nonsupport (5th degree Felony)

Neal is 5′11″ and weighs 155 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

His last known address is 1068 S 13th St in Hamilton.

The sheriff’s office said not to approach the Neal. If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or call Warrants Deputy Chase Stewart at 513-785-1278.

