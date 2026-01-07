9th grader hospitalized after being struck by vehicle outside local high school

HUBER HEIGHTS — A 9th-grade student was hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle outside of a local high school on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7:20 a.m., crews were dispatched to Wayne High School in Huber Heights on reports of a juvenile who had been hit by a vehicle outside the high school.

TRENDING STORIES:

The juvenile, a 9th-grade student, was riding a scooter and was struck by a vehicle after failing to yield.

The vehicle remained on scene, according to Huber Heights police.

The student was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been filed for the student who was at fault for the crash, according to police.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group