Can you help? Police looking for suspects in Home Depot theft

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man and a woman who are accused of stealing from the Home Depot located at 3775 Presidential Drive.

On Dec. 21, 2025, around 6:55 p.m., the man and woman were seen leaving Home Depot without paying for merchandise.

Surveillance video shows that they selected multiple DeWalt tools and batteries before exiting through the main entrance without attempting to pay.

The total value of the stolen items was $645.00

If you recognize either of the individuals, contact Officer Harris at 937-426-1225 ext. 167 or by email at harrist@beavercreekohio.gov.

You may remain anonymous.

