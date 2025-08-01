Have you seen her? Police issue statewide missing adult alert for Cincinnati woman

CINCINNATI — Police have issued a statewide missing adult alert for a woman from Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Police Department is looking for 76-year-old Vivian Wagner.

Wagner drove away from her home on Winton Ridge Lane in Cincinnati around 10 a.m. Thursday, July 31, and has not returned.

She suffers from Dementia and has several other medical conditions, and does not have her required medication.

Wagner is a white female, 5′05″ tall, and weighs 170 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes and is possibly wearing church attire.

Police said that a possible destination for her is the St. Vivian Church located at 7600 Winton Rd in Cincinnati.

She was last seen driving a silver 2021 Honda CRV with Ohio plate number GWG9601.

If you see her or the vehicle, call or dial 911 or contact the Cincinnati Police Department directly at 513-765-1212.

