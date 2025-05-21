Have questions about NATO? County rolls out new info line to help

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Parliamentary Assembly kicks off in Dayton this week and there’s a new information line to help anyone with questions about the event.

Montgomery County will be staffing a special call line for residents with questions about the NATO assembly and its impacts on the city.

Residents can contact the NATO Information Line at (937) 496-6911.

The line will be staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through May 26.

County officials note that this line is a non-emergency line.

