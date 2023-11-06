‘Hardest decision of my life;’ Popular local bakery closes its doors

CENTERVILLE — A popular local bakery has closed its doors for good.

RachelBakes & Co., located on East Alex Bell Road, announced in a social media post Sunday that the business is closing; however, they have now partnered with another local bakery.

>> Man dead after being hit by multiple vehicles on SB I-75 in Montgomery County

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to my community of supporters for the last 8 years,” the bakery said in the post. “I have decided to take ahold of my mental health and put myself first. While it brought me immense joy to create for you and watch my employees be able to create and love what they do, I made the hardest decision of my life so far. Leaving this part of my life behind is very bittersweet. I have had my hands on cakes for 16 years!”

The bakery says it has now partnered with the Cakery.

To read the full statement from the bakery, you can click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group