‘Hard to let her go;’ Military dog retires, reunites with handler of 3 years

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Military members at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base got together to wish a four-legged friend a happy retirement.

After eight years of service, several deployments, 86 secret service missions, and over 3,000 hours of anti-terrorism measures, Misha finally gets to rest.

“She’s ready to go on the couch now,” Senior Airman Henry Vernon said.

Vernon was Misha’s last handler.

“I feel at home with her. She felt like a very good partner,” Vernon said.

In the short few months they worked together, they traveled all the way to India.

“Taking her from mission to mission or being deployed, it was pretty heavy taking care of her, but we got through it,” Vernon said.

He said it’s hard to let her go, but he knows she’s in good hands.

“I am Misha’s previous handler of three years. I’ve just recently got out of active duty service, and I’m going to be taking Misha home after the ceremony today,” Kyle Runk said.

Runk has many memories with Misha.

“Going out to the Caterpillar factory during bomb threats and protecting a school from a bomb threat as well. Seeing how these dogs work and how they’re ‘man’s best friend,’ as they say,” he said.

But being by her side after retirement might be his most exciting mission with Misha yet.

“She’s been around and done a lot of things for the Air Force and the community around her. Well-deserved retirement then for sure,” Runk said.

Runk said that the transition for Misha will be a breeze because apparently she’s always loved kicking back on the couch and playing with her toys.

©2025 Cox Media Group