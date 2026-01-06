Group of lawmakers proposes new recommendations to protect city investments

DAYTON — A group of bipartisan lawmakers from local and state are focusing on security and safety in Downtown Dayton.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will have more on the lawmaker’s goals and plans to make the city safer on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Dayton Congressman Mike Turner said the group thinks there’s a need for increased social services in downtown Dayton, such as an increased police presence.

The group has sent their recommendations to Montgomery County and to the Dayton City Commissioners.

