Group of lawmakers proposes new recommendations to protect city investments

DAYTON — A group of bipartisan lawmakers from local and state are focusing on security and safety in Downtown Dayton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will have more on the lawmaker’s goals and plans to make the city safer on News Center 7 Daybreak.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Clark County
- Man charged in stand-off that left himself, officer injured
- 51-year-old man, 3 teens injured in stabbing in Dayton; Suspect in custody
Dayton Congressman Mike Turner said the group thinks there’s a need for increased social services in downtown Dayton, such as an increased police presence.
The group has sent their recommendations to Montgomery County and to the Dayton City Commissioners.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group