Greenville City Schools remain closed today, still without power

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Schools is closed again today after storms ripped through the area Tuesday night.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Greenville City Schools closed Thursday, still without power

The district announced on social media Wednesday night that it would be closed for Thursday.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is reporting LIVE from Greenville High School NOW on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>>PHOTOS: Storm damage in the Miami Valley

The district still does not have power at either its high school or K-8 complex, according to Superintendent Douglas Fries.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Greenville Firefighters told News Center 7 that no injuries were reported, but the damage is to the point you can’t recognize Greenville City Park.

Harmon Field was also damaged.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Greenville Tuesday night.

>>‘Just devastating;’ Football stadium, historic park damaged in tornado outbreak

It’s not what Greenville City Schools Superintendent Doug Fries was hoping for just four weeks before graduation.

“I would say the biggest hub of the damage for the district is right here,” Fries said.

Fries said they think their K-8 and high school buildings are in pretty good shape after the storm, but neither campus had power Wednesday.

“So, we basically canceled school due to the power and damage (Wednesday) night and we’re still at a standstill waiting on power,” Fries said.

>>NWS confirms 10 tornadoes hit the region Tuesday night

News Center 7 will continue to follow up with the latest details on storm damage and clean-up efforts throughout the day.

©2024 Cox Media Group