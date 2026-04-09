Greensboro community shares concerns about Dayton police chief leading their department

DAYTON/GREENSBORO, NC — People in Greensboro, North Carolina, are speaking out about their concerns about Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal leading their department.

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Afzal told the City of Dayton that he is leaving to become the new Greensboro police chief, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Greensboro residents spoke out at Tuesday’s city commission meeting about Afzal.

“He is coming here under a firestorm of complaints from people who still have unanswered questions about his department’s fatal stop just two weeks ago of a 40-year-old black man on a bicycle,” said Rev. Greg Drumwright.

The shooting happened in the area of N St. Clair Street and E Third Street at 9:28 p.m. on March 24, according to a previous News Center 7 story.

Drumwright is calling on the city to rescind Afzal’s employment.

“This is going to drag the public trust of law enforcement further in the ground, he said. “So, we’re calling for the rescission of his offer of employment. Return to sender.”

Chief Afzal said his first day in Greensboro will be May 13.

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