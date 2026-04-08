Funding issues may increase fares and other reductions for Greene County transit system

Changes could be coming to a public transit system in Greene County.

Greene CATS is proposing a new operational plan because of cuts to funding.

Karen Mershon, of Fairborn, said, “And, I can say, if they take that service away, then I’m going to be hurting a lot.”

Mershon rides Greene CATS Flex Line to visit, shop, and pick up medication across Greene County using the elderly and disability rates. The route can take Mershon to downtown Dayton from Xenia, giving her freedom and independence.

“I have a case manager who helps me out with transportation. But I’m very self-sufficient. I like to do things on my own,” Mershon said.

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A decrease in funding could change the way some people get around in Greene County. The transit system has identified four ways to offset operational costs.

“Part of my transportation because I don’t drive. And when I heard they were going to raise it up to $5, that threw me for a loop because I’m on a fixed income,” Mershon said.

The Executive Driver of Greene CATS Public Transit explained an operational proposal plan to a dozen people on Wednesday afternoon, and that plan includes eliminating the Flex route, reducing weekday hours, convert limited-service area route, and increasing fares.

Along with funding cuts, the plan was determined based on an analysis of ridership.

Jennifer Hinshaw of Fairborn said, “I don’t think many people realize that Greene County has a public transit system at all.”

Hinshaw was at the meeting on Wednesday, asking if help could come before the proposal takes effect on July 1. She’s planning on addressing that at the next Greene County Commission meeting.

Another community discussion on this will be on Friday at Greene County Job and Family Services from 1-2 pm.

On April 29, county commissioners will vote on the changes.

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