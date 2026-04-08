Community activists voice concerns about deadly police shooting during city commission meeting

DAYTON — People let city commissioners know they do not believe police shot and killed a 44-year-old man.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was the only TV station at the city commission when people showed up to protest the police shooting. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The shooting happened in the area of N St. Clair Street and E Third Street at 9:28 p.m. on March 24.

Police said two officers stopped a Reginald Thomas on a bicycle in the area.

Protesters argue Thomas should not have been stopped in the first place.

“You all have normalized the inhumanity of Black men and boys,” Zakiya Sankara-Jabar with Racial Justice NOW said.

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She told commissioners she believes there is widespread community anger and distrust of Dayton police.

“Young Black boys and men who are fed up watching their loved ones, watching people that look like them, being murdered on T.V.,” Sankara-Jabar said.

Dayton Police Department released body camera footage from the officer who stopped Thomas.

The conversation about the bike light led to a question of whether Thomas had a gun; he answered no, then took off running.

The officer tackled him, Thomas’ gun spilled out, he dropped it when ordered to, but then fought with officers handcuffing him.

When Thomas managed to grab that gun again, an officer fired a fatal shot.

Protesters rallied on the steps of City Hall a week later.

They stepped to the podium inside on Wednesday.

“The beginning of an encounter matters just as much as the end,” Carlos Buford with Black Lives Matter Dayton said.

The protesters don’t believe Thomas should have been stopped.

They question the city and police priorities.

“Graffiti, junk cars, loose dogs, illegal dumping, that’s not important, but bike laws in Downtown Dayton are?” Lynn Lamance said.

Mayor Shenise Tuner-Sloss told speakers they are making sure the fatal use of force is closely examined.

“It is the commitment of this entire commission and administration to make sure there is a just and fair process. So your concerns are valid, and we hear you,” Sloss said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the criminal investigation of the shooting.

They will turn their findings over to prosecutors to review for any potential charges.

The police department’s professional standards bureau will also review the case, and the use of force will be reviewed.

At any time, the Independent Accountability Auditor can also review the case.

We will continue to follow this story.

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