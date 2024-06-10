The Greene gets extension to respond to foreclosure notice

BEAVERCREEK — The Greene Town Center has been granted an extension to respond to a foreclosure complaint filed by Wells Fargo Bank last month.

In a filing submitted last week in Greene County Common Pleas Court, the Greene Town Center LLC was granted a 30-day extension, making their new deadline July 15.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, Wells Fargo Bank filed a foreclosure notice for the shopping center in May. They claim The Greene still owes nearly $113 million of the $137 million in loans they took out in 2013.

After the bank filed the foreclosure complaint, The Greene told News Center 7 it was “open for business as usual.”

A real estate lawyer who reviewed the lawsuit told News Center 7 that the people who live, work, own businesses, shop, and eat at The Greene won’t notice any difference in the day-to-day operations.

