Greene County Public Health to unveil latest Little Pantry

XENIA — Greene County Public Health will unveil its fourth and final Little Pantry this week.

The pantry is located at the 300 block of Wilson Drive in Xenia and will be open to the public.

There will be a food drive Wednesday to help stock the pantry, Greene County Public Health announced on social media.

It will take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The suggested items include sauces, soups, beans, canned vegetables, honey, peanut butter, water, tea, canned protein, rice, baby food, hygiene products, and home supplies such as garbage bags and plasticware.

GCPH is unveiling the fourth and final of the Little Pantries through its Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL) grant.

