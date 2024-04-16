Greater Dayton RTA to hold public hearing this week on potential fare change

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will be holding public meetings this week to gather feedback about proposed changes to the agency’s fare structure.

The agency is considering raising the adult fare ride from $2 to $2.10, according to an RTA spokesperson.

There are two hearings scheduled this week at Wright Stop Plaza on South Main Street in Dayton.

The first will be Wednesday morning, April 17, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and the second is Thursday afternoon, April 18, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m, the spokesperson said.

The proposed changes are as follows:

Fixed Route Current Sep-24 Jan-25 May-25 Sep-25 Jan-26

Single Ride - Adult $2.00 $2.10 $2.20 $2.30 $2.40 $2.50

Daily - Adult $4.00 $4.50 $5.00 $5.50 $6.00 $6.50

Daily - Reduced $2.00 $2.25 $2.50 $2.75 $3.00 $3.25

Monthly - Adult $55.00 $60.00 $65.00 $70.00 $75.00 $80.00

Monthly - Reduced $32.00 $32.00 $32.50 $35.00 $37.50 $40.00

Paratransit Service Current Sep-24 Jan-25 May-25 Sep-25 Jan-26

Single Ride $3.50 $4.00 $4.25 $4.50 $4.75 $5.00

Daily $7.00 $9.00 $10.00 $11.00 $12.00 $13.00

Monthly $115.00 $120 $130 $140 $150 $160

On-Demand Service Current Sep-24 Jan-25 May-25 Sep-25 Jan-26

Single Ride No Charge $1.00 $2.00 $3.00 $4.00 $5.00

No Show/Late Cancellation No Charge $1.00 $2.00 $3.00 $4.00 $5.00

The last change to RTA’s fare structure was in 2018 when fixed-route single-ride adult fares increased from $1.75 to $2, the spokesperson said.

The last time RTA’s paratransit fares increased was in 2009 when a single ride fare went up from $3 to $3.50.

Those who cannot make the meetings can submit written comments by sending an email to speakup@greaterdaytonrta.org.

They can also call (937) 425-8329.

People can send mail to the Dayton RTA to the following:

Attn: Planning & Service Development

4 S. Main Street

Dayton, OH 45402

The deadline is 5 p.m. on May 1.

