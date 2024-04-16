UPDATE: 4 injured, 2 critically, after crash in Kettering

KETTERING — UPDATE:

Four people were hurt in a crash in Kettering Monday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m. Kettering police and medics were called to the area of East David Road and Wilmington Pike for a crash with someone trapped, according to initial reports.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Four people were injured, two of which are considered critical, according to a spokesperson for Kettering Police Department.

Both the driver and passenger of one of the cars were trapped.

Witnesses told police that one vehicle ran a red light.

The crash remains under investigation.

INITIAL REPORT:

A serious crash closed down roads in Kettering Monday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m. Kettering police and medics were called to a a crash with someone reportedly trapped at East David Road and Wilmington Pike, according to initial reports.

Kettering Police Department posted on social media that due to the crash both directions of Wilmington Pike between Parklawn Drive and Bigger Road, as well as both directions of East David Road between Bigger Road and Wilmington Pike, are closed.

We are working to learn how many people were hurt in the crash and what caused it.

