Grandfather, young child taken to hospital after golf cart crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A grandfather and a young child were hospitalized after a golf cart crash in Greene County Tuesday evening, according to Greene County Sheriff deputies on scene.

>> Body of 32-year-old man found in Dayton alley; Neighbors say they saw nothing suspicious

Just before 6 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the area of Clearcreek Trail and Deerhorn Trail in Bath Township on reports of a crash.

News Center 7 went to the scene to learn more information.

A Greene County Sheriff’s deputy told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that the grandfather was driving the golf cart when the young child grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to crash.

Both were taken to area hospitals for evaluation but are expected to be okay, the deputy said.

©2024 Cox Media Group