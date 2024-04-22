Governor DeWine opposes plan to move National Guard units into Space Force

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine is voicing his opposition to a move that would move units from the Ohio National Guard into the U.S. Space Force.

The Air Force sent to Congress last month a proposal, Legislative Proposal 480, that would federalize those units and give sole discretion to the U.S. Secretary of the Air Force to either move the airmen or eliminate their units.

Those units include the Ohio National Guard.

DeWine said the proposal “undermines the intent of the Militia Act of 1903 and circumvents the authority of governors across the nation,” in a letter to President Biden.

“As Commander in Chief of the Ohio National Guard, I retain the responsibility for these military organizations and their missions,” said DeWine. “Usurping this power would be unprecedented, and I respectfully ask that you do not do so. Every Ohio National Guard member takes an oath not only to the United States of America but to Ohio as well. I honor their dual commitment by ensuring that all Ohio National Guard members can serve in the communities where they live, work, and raise their families. When called, they stand ready to deploy - anytime, anywhere.”

To read the full letter, visit this website.

