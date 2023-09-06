Government officials visit center that helps babies born with drug addictions

KETTERING — A handful of government officials visited Kettering’s Brigid’s Path on Wednesday.

Brigid’s Path is a center that provides care for babies born addicted to drugs.

Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10), Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-02), and Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan (WI-01) stopped by the center.

They learned about how infant care centers work so they can see it happen on a bigger scale.

“These are the most vulnerable… keep the babies together,” Ryan said.

Last year, Brigid’s Path helped almost 60 babies, which was a 38% increase from 2021.

