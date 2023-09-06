16-year-old injured after crashing dump truck in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A teenager is in the hospital after he crashed the dump truck he was driving in Darke County Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., Darke County deputies along with Arcanum and Pitsburg fire crews were called to 1600 block of Red River West Grove Road for reports of an injury crash.

An initial investigation found that a dump truck driven by Carl Schlechty,16, of Greenville, was traveling northbound on Red River West Grove Road when it drove off the right side of the roadway, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Schlechty then overcorrected and drove back off the right side of the roadway hitting a creek embankment.

He was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for his injuries.

The dump truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

We are working to learn Schlechty’s current condition and additional details about the crash.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.





