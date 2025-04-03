Gov. DeWine signs bill designating historic state airplane

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill designating the 1905 Wright Flyer III as the state airplane into law.

Senate Bill 24, sponsored by State Senator Terry Johnson (R-McDermott and Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), proposed that the plane first flown on June 23, 1905, near Dayton, Ohio, be declared as the Ohio state airplane.

DeWine signed the bill into law Tuesday.

Built by Wilbur and Orville Wright, the 1905 Wright Flyer III was the first practical airplane, capable of sustained and controlled flight.

The longest flight in the Wright Flyer III took place on October 5, 1905 and lasted 39 minutes and 24 seconds. It is the only airplane in the country to be designated as a National Historic Landmark, according to Huffman in an Ohio Senate news release.

The bill celebrates the Wright Brother’s nationally renowned innovation at the state level.

