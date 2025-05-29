Got late-night cravings? McDonald’s to expand summer hours in Ohio

Got a case of the late night munchies?

McDonald’s locations nationwide are expanding their hours as the summer season kicks off with late night festivities like concerts, baseball games, and firework shows.

“Our fans know there’s no better way to end an unforgettable night than by feasting on your favorite McDonald’s order,” a spokesperson for McDonald’s said in a statement to News Center 7.

McDonald’s will also be changing up their menu and serving brand-new McCrispy™ Strips and Creamy Chili Dip this summer.

“We’re excited to offer up more ways for customers to satisfy their late-night cravings with more choices and expanded hours at more restaurants,” the McDonald’s spokesperson said.

It was not confirmed which locations will be expanding their hours, as that decision varies per restaurant.

