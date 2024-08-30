‘Got to be on the same page;’ Leaders working with community to end gun violence in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — It’s been a dangerous year for gun violence in Springfield.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, a community is fighting back with new gun violence reduction surveys and programs.

Dee Flack has seen four different people shot in the last couple of years on her street.

One shooting left a bullet in the bumper of her car.

She said the gunfire threatens everyone, including those pulling the trigger.

People living in Springfield are behind a plan looking to combat gun violence.

“Everybody’s got to be on the same page. Everyone’s got to want to see the same thing and be willing to move forward to make that happen,” Caleb Perkins, Springfield Gun Violence Reduction Coordinator said.

He’s already done community surveys and will now start helping community partners pick the program to be used.

Any gun violence reduction plan needs support from the community, especially people ages 14-24.

“Fourteen to 24 because they are the highest perpetrating age group of violence and our numbers show that as well,” Perkins said.

Flack hopes any plan will see positive results because gunfire can have deadly consequences.

“You can’t come back from the dead,” Flack said.

The next step in the plan is for Springfield and Clark County leaders to meet and select a violence reduction program.

