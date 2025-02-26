Goodwill opens new store, counseling & wellness center in Vandalia

VANDALIA — A new counseling and wellness center and Goodwill store opened today in Montgomery County.

The store is on National Road in Vandalia, the center is located next door.

It offers behavioral health services including counseling and assessments.

“Anytime you’re donating or shopping at your local store, you’re helping local folks,” Lance Detrick, president of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley said.

Goodwill started servicing the community of Vandalia in early February.

Today, they celebrated the start of another service for the community.

“Goodwill Easterseals Wellness Center will be offering mental health counseling, case management, working with kids, youth, adults. All kinds of people, challenges, life events, failures, success,” Jen Bonifas, chief mission officer said.

Every dollar spent at Goodwill will fund mental health services and the space next door.

According to Mental Health America, 46 percent of Americans will meet the criteria of an identifiable mental health condition.

Half of those people will develop conditions by the age of 14.

The wellness center team said partnerships are the key to funding and impacting the community together.

“The retail store supports us and that natural synergy supports what we do. We’re also excited Vandalia Butler School system has been very welcoming and very excited. We’re excited to work along the other providers here as well doing great work with the kids in schools. It’s a partnership all the way around,” Bonifas said.

