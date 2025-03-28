‘Golden Egg Hunt’ is on at Esther Price Candies

DAYTON — Esther Price Candies has launched a “Golden Egg Hunt” that includes prizes for winners.

Golden eggs with prizes have been hidden throughout the Esther Price retail stores.

In a social media post, they said 14 winners will be chosen.

The hunt also includes an online portion, where those wanting to be involved can spin a prize wheel to get a custom discount code. They’ll also get the “Golden Code.”

From there, they can take the “Golden Code” and enter it into the giveaway landing page to be entered to win an Easter basket from the company.

This runs through April 6.

More information can be found on their website and social media pages.

