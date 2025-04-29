‘Giant traveling aquarium’ coming to local park

MIAMISBURG — A giant traveling aquarium will make its way to the Miami Valley on Thursday.

The Miami Conservancy District is hosting a 2,200-gallon exhibit featuring fish from the Miami Valley at Riverfront Park.

It will be at the park from noon until 5 p.m., according to MCD.

The exhibit will give an up-close look at species like Bass, Redhorse, and Carp.

The aquarium hopes to share the importance of a healthy river.

