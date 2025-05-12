‘Getting your ducks in a row;’ State trooper helps reunites ducklings with mother

WASHINGTON — A State Patrol Trooper helped get a trio of ducklings back to their mother after they were separated on an interstate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Washington State Patrol shared a post on X about one of their troopers and a Washington State Department of Transportation employee helped get three ducklings reunited with their mother after they got stuck on an interstate.

TRENDING STORIES:

The mother duck and her three ducklings got stranded near a median on I-5 in Tacoma, our Seattle sister station KIRO-7 reported.

“Sometimes you need a little help getting your ducks in a row, and thanks to WSDOT and our trooper this momma duck and her “duck-linquents” got off the freeway safely," the post read.

The trooper and WSDOT employee were able to safely get the mother and ducklings off the interstate.

Sometimes you need a little help getting your ducks in a row, and thanks to @wsdot and our trooper (in @wspd1pio), this momma duck and her "duck-linquents" got off the freeway safely.#YourWSP #WSPPOV pic.twitter.com/9YL1QOraRI — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) May 11, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group