‘Get it done;’ Thousands of Ohioans hit the polls early ahead of Election Day

TROY — Election Day is one week away and today marked the start of the final week of early in-person voting in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tens of thousands of Ohioans have already voted early for this election.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I think it’s important to get it done,” Audrey Trick, of Tipp City, said. “I just want to make sure that I don’t have any excuses not to do it on the day of.”

News Center 7 watched late Tuesday morning as a steady flow of early voters entered the Miami County Board of Elections. Voters, like Trick, said things moved quickly.

“It was a 10-minute process,” Brenda Kiamy, of Piqua, said. “Very quick, very easy. Worth doing.”

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the number one reason voters gave our team for showing up early on Tuesday was to avoid potential crowds on Election Day in this presidential cycle.

“Get it done and that way, I don’t have to stress about it on voting day because it may be very crowded,” Patty Matthews, of Troy, said.

After Tuesday, there are five more days of early voting. The remaining schedule for early voting and polling hours on Election Day can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



