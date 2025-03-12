GE invests nearly $26M in local facilities

DAYTON — GE Aerospace has announced it has invested nearly $140 million across Ohio, including in the Miami Valley.

The company said investments in the Dayton area include multiple new machines such as 3D printers, building upgrades, and additional tooling.

“The Dayton area will continue to play a lead role in delivering new innovations that our commercial and military customers need for more range, efficiency and power. This investment is key to strengthening U.S. manufacturing here locally and across the state,” Brian De Bruin, Dayton area site leader for GE Aerospace, said.

Engines made by GE Aerospace power three out of every four commercial flights around the world and two out of three U.S. military combat and helicopter aircraft, the company said.

