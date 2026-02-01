Gate reopened at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after temporary closure

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — A gate that was temporarily closed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has reopened.

News Center 7 previously reported that the base announced Saturday that Gate 22B at I-675 would be temporarily closed.

The closure was due to maintenance repairs, according to the base.

On Sunday, the base announced on social media that Gate 22B was reopened.

It is now open for traffic and 24-hour access to Area B.

