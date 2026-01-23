Garage fire reported in Dayton; smoke visible from US 35

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a reported garage fire in Dayton.
The fire was reported around 9:47 a.m. on Brownell Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
News Center 7 has received multiple reports of black smoke being seen in the area. One photo shows smoke visible from US 35.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.
