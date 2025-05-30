Gametimes announced for several Ohio State games, including 2025 season opener

COLUMBUS — The first set of kickoff times has been announced for the upcoming Ohio State Buckeyes football season.

The Big Ten announced the game times for the Buckeyes’ first three games and the Michigan game on Thursday.

Ohio State starts the 2025 season hosting Texas at noon at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Aug. 30.

Their next two home games will be Sept. 6 against Grambling at 3:30 p.m. and Sept. 13 against Ohio University at 7 p.m.

The Buckeyes will play Michigan on Nov. 29 at noon in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The start times for the rest of Ohio State’s games, including their homecoming game against Minnesota on Oct. 4, will be announced later.

Here is Ohio State’s 2025 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 Texas- Noon (Columbus)

Sept. 6 Grambling- 3:30 p.m. (Columbus)

Sept. 13 Ohio- 7 p.m. (Columbus)

Sept. 27 Washington- TBD (Seattle, WA)

Oct. 4 Minnesota- TBD (Columbus)

Oct. 11 Illinois- TBD (Urbana-Champaign, IL)

Oct. 18 Wisconsin- TBD (Madison, WI)

Nov. 1 Penn State- TBD (Columbus)

Nov. 8 Purdue- TBD (West Lafayette, IN)

Nov. 15 UCLA- TBD (Columbus)

Nov. 22 Rutgers- TBD (Columbus)

Nov. 29 Michigan- Noon (Ann Arbor, MI)

