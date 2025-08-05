Fundraiser planned for Greene Co. deputy diagnosed with cancer

XENIA — Deputy Chris Longfellow, a veteran of Desert Storm and the United States Air Force, has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and is preparing to undergo chemotherapy treatments.

A fundraising event will be held on August 10th from 12 PM to 5 PM at 704 N Detroit St, Xenia, OH 45385, to support him and his family with medical and caregiving expenses.

Deputy Longfellow has served the Greene County Sheriff’s Office since 2000, after working as a dispatcher from 1997 to 2000.

He is known for his dedication to the community, notably through his involvement in the ‘Cops and Cones’ program, which fosters positive interactions between law enforcement and the public.

In addition to his long service with the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Longfellow has volunteered with the Xenia Township Fire Department and participated in the ROTC program.

He exemplifies the spirit of service before self, having built a partnership between the Dairy Station and the Sheriff’s Office for community engagement.

Deputy Longfellow has been married to his wife, Kris, for 35 years. They have three children, two grandchildren, and two grand dogs.

The community is rallying to support Deputy Longfellow during this challenging time, aiming to alleviate the financial burden of his medical treatments.

The upcoming fundraising event represents an opportunity for the community to give back to Deputy Longfellow, who has dedicated his life to serving others.

