Full-scale emergency exercise being held at Dayton Airport

You may see extra police and medics near the Dayton International Airport today.

It is due to an emergency exercise at Dayton International Airport.

This is part of the Airport’s Emergency Operations Plan, according to an airport spokesperson.

Multiple police and fire departments will be involved, as well as area hospitals and other emergency response agencies.

“Signs will be posted at several locations informing the public of the exercise,” the spokesperson said. “Commercial operations will not be affected by the drill.”

The drill is required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the spokesperson said.

The exercise will go from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

