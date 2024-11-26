‘A full-blown crisis;’ Mother of special-needs child shares concerns about pharmacy closure

SPRINGFIELD — An independent pharmacy in Springfield closed its doors for the last time on Monday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, all prescriptions into Madison Avenue Pharmacy must be transferred to a nearby Kroger Pharmacy.

Springfield Township resident Amy Powers told News Center 7 that this closure will cause problems for her family.

“It is a full-blown crisis to me,” Powers said.

Powers is the only full-time caretaker for her 16-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

She has Rett Syndrome, which is a rare genetic neurological disorder that leads to severe impairments.

“She has seizures and breathing difficulty. It’s respiratory, muscular coordination of your body,” Powers said.

For years, Powers has relied on Madison Avenue Pharmacy in Springfield to fill Brooklyn’s roughly 20 prescriptions.

“My daughter’s medication is her life and having the delivery service. I am a single mother with a handicapped child,” Powers said.

The pharmacy filled Brooklyn’s last prescriptions on Monday.

As News Center 7 previously reported last week, the pharmacy is closing for good.

It was accused of several violations by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy earlier this year.

Pharmacist Eric Juergens said he “strongly disagrees” with the state board’s findings and will appeal it in court.

He told News Center 7 that the closure has nothing to do with the board probe, it’s because he’s retiring.

“It’s a big deal. It’s very unfortunate,” Powers said.

Since Powers learned about the closure, she said she hasn’t found any pharmacy, or combination of pharmacies, that can fill all the unique prescriptions her daughter needs.

“We have a lot of people in Clark County, other than my daughter, to think about that’s going to need medications and compounds and what are we to do?” Powers said.

She said the prescription the pharmacy filled on Monday will get her through Dec. 20.

Until then, she’s going to keep looking for pharmacies that can fill all of Brooklyn’s medical needs.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

