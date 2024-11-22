State probe shows pharmacy closing soon had inventory issues, decades-old drugs in basement

SPRINGFIELD — A local pharmacy closing its doors for good after more than 100 years of business was the subject of a probe by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy before announcing its closure.

Madison Avenue Pharmacy in Springfield announced on Tuesday that they’d be closing next week.

The announcement came two weeks after the Ohio Board of Pharmacy announced they may take action against them.

The minutes from a Board of Pharmacy meeting from February 2024 showed that the board found major issues in 2021 with the inventory of 46 pharmaceutical drugs at Madison Avenue Pharmacy.

It goes on to add that although inventory is supposed to be updated every year. Madison Avenue Pharmacy hadn’t done it since 2018, according to the documents.

The pharmacy allegedly told the board that they addressed the issues but in January 2022, three months after the original check-up, the board went back and found those issues had not been fixed.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, the report stated that dangerous drugs, including controlled substances, were found in the basement of the pharmacy with expiration dates ranging from 1984 to 2008.

The report said the pharmacy was subject to a probationary period and that they would have to change the person in charge, but now the pharmacy has announced its closing next week.

Customers will now have to pick up their prescriptions at the Kroger Pharmacy on Bechtle Avenue.

