Area teacher placed on leave amid internal investigation

SPRINGBORO — An area teacher was placed on leave after accusations from students.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A spokesperson for the district said that on Nov. 22 administration was made aware of “an accusation” involving a Springboro Junior High School teacher.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The individual was placed on paid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation by the district. The families directly involved were already contacted by the district on Friday,” the district said in a statement to families.

There has been no involvement with the Springboro police as the district said the accusations have not been determined to be criminal in nature.

The district said anyone with questions is asked to contact Springboro Schools at 937-748-3960 and if you have direct concerns, visit their Student Safety reporting website.

The name of the teacher or what they are accused of doing was not included in the statement from the district.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



