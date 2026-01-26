Frozen hydrants led to limited water supply during early morning structure fire

UNION CITY Ohio/Indiana — The Union City Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on early Sunday morning.

The call came out around 1 a.m. near Oak Street, according to a social media post.

The fire was investigated by the Union City Police Department.

Officers determined that a homeless individual had entered a vacant property and started a fire using a make shift fire place.

An item fell, which led to the structure igniting.

Officers located the suspect, who allegedly admitted to starting the fire.

During the incident, multiple fire hydrants on Oak Street in both Ohio and Indiana were out of service due to freezing, which resulted in a limited water supply.

Mutual aid was provided by Ansonia, Rossburg, and Liberty Township fire departments.

