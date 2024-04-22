Frost Advisory for whole region this morning, dry, mild this afternoon; Chance of rain Tuesday

A Frost Advisory has been issued for the entire region now until 9 a.m. today. This includes Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio.

It also includes Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Frost Advisory through 9 a.m. Monday





QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Frost Advisory until 9 a.m. Monday for the entire Valley

Rain arrives late Tuesday afternoon

Warmer, stormy late week into next weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Frost is possible during the morning, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Frosty forecast

Bus stop forecast

Mostly sunny and a bit milder with highs returning to the lower to middle 60s.

Futurecast through 6 p.m. Tuesday

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a good chance of showers in the afternoon.

Futurecast for Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Breezy and mild with highs in the mid-60s.

Potential rainfall through 11 p.m. Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Skies gradually clear and cooler air arrives. Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny mild with highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Chance of a few showers returns late in the day as of now with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY: A chance for showers and thunderstorms. Much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Keeping eyes on the potential for strong storms. Warm again with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

