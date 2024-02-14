Airline adds 6 new flight destinations from Cincinnati airport; fares starting at $19

CINCINNAIT — Frontier Airlines is bringing several new flights to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) this summer.

The airline announced six new destinations that’ll start in May.

The new destinations are Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Boston, Houston Bush, Portland, Pensacola, and Charlotte. These are in addition to destinations to Minneapolis-Saint Paul and New York LaGuardia which were announced last month.

The routes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Boston, Houston, and Charlotte will operate four times a week, while routes to Portland, Maine, and Pensacola will operate three times a week, according to the airline.

“From New England to Florida, and Texas to the Upper Midwest, our growing route map from CVG represents a significant increase in ultra-low fare flight options for those in the greater Cincinnati area,” said Michael Pewther, senior director, field marketing and sales, Frontier Airlines.

With the new flights, Frontier will now have 20 destinations from CVG.

To celebrate the new routes, Frontier is offering fares as low as $19 for those purchased by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 16.

More information on the new destinations can be found here.

