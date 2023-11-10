Frito-Lay recalls chips sold in Ohio over allergy risk

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of 16,100 bags of one of its products sold in Ohio.

Frito-Lay said the 6 ¼ oz bags of Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps were recalled because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients due to the unintended presence of caramel-seasoned crisps.

The recall is the result of an investigation stemming from a consumer complaint.

Consumers would have been able to purchase the product as early as September 13, 2023, the FDA said.

The product was distributed to retail stores across the country including in Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.

The recalled products come in a 6 1/4 ounce bag with the UPC number, 02840020646 and an expiration date of March 12, 2024.

The products have one of three manufacturing codes: 55432514MH, 55432516MH or 55432517MH.

No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Consumers who purchased the product can contact Off The Eaten Path Consumer Relations at 1-844-683-7284 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

