Frigid temps keep HVAC crews busy; Furnace maintenance is important for proper care

BEAVERCREEK TWP. — Just about every person in the Miami Valley needs to heat their homes.

Employees at Extreme Heating and Air Conditioning have been working on furnaces nonstop since Wednesday. The cold temperatures and snowy conditions have been keeping crews busy.

After almost 20 years of living in Beavercreek Township, Loretta Stauffer is used to snowy weather, which is why she didn’t hesitate to call experts to check her furnace.

“It was not normal. It’s not supposed to heat up the way it was heating up,” Stauffer said.

Gary Key with Extreme Heating and Air said, “Right now, one of the dampers aren’t shutting, so being a large house like this, one of the sides of the house is not getting heat to it.”

Key has helped hundreds of homes around the Miami Valley stay warm for 19 years. He said winter and summer are when clients call the most.

“People panic a lot, too. When they have to be too hot in the summer. So usually when the seasons change, and that’s why we try to get you ready before,” Key said.

Keeping furnace maintenance up to date can save headaches and money when temperatures drop or rise.

Key is already thinking about the next round of snowfall.

